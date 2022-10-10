Local chambers from across the state were recognized at the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives 2022 Annual Dinner on Sept. 28 as part of its Annual Conference.

KCCE Annual Excellence Awards pay tribute to local chambers of commerce in areas of operational excellence that include membership growth and retention, advocacy, and more.

The Maysville Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce received the Excellence in Events award for the inaugural Women’s Leadership Summit and the Civic Engagement award for its work in public policy advocacy at the state and local levels.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for our advocacy work and our Women’s Leadership Summit. Both initiatives are rooted in bringing value to our Members and moving our business community forward” said Executive Director Kaci Compton.

Founded in 1961, the Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce is Mason County’s largest and longest-standing business organization, supporting over 200 local businesses, organizations, and individuals through education, advocacy, and leadership.