FLEMINGSBURG — Years of Farming will be starting its 2022/2023 season on Sunday, Oct. 16with another fantastic show at Double S Entertainment 150 Foster Street at 2 p.m.

Wildfire will be performing with West Liberty Mountain Boys opening. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door for $20. Children 12 and under accompanied by an adult are admitted free. Attendees will have the chance to win door prizes provided by our sponsors including two tickets to our Nov. 6 show featuring Don Rigsby and Caleb Daugherty.

Organizers are excited about the entire schedule including Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys, The Po Ramblin Boys, Dale Ann Bradley, Sideline, The Tennessee Bluegrass Band, Lorraine Jordan, Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley, Darren Wasson and Maddie Murray, Jesse Fuson and Josh Williams, The Mountain Music Ambassadors and a few other opening bands not confirmed yet.

Wildfire was formed in 2000 and quickly became one of the most talked about groups in the bluegrass music industry. With chart topping recordings and fan favorite songs such as “The Lord Knows I’m Drinking,” “Bartender’s Blues,” “I Wouldn’t Mind The Shackles” and “Daddy Loved Trains.” Also with the new release of “Quite County Town” Wildfire has become a mainstay on radio and the festival circuit. Led by founding members Robert Hale and Curt Chapman, they are surrounded by stellar musicians — Johnny Lewis, Scott Napier, and Matt DeSpain.

West Liberty Mountain Boys was started in 2014 at a weekend camp out at a grandparent’s house. It evolved into a bluegrass band that has traveled many places to play in Kentucky and beyond. Band members are Johnathan Keeton, Matt Bailey, Byron Holbrook and newest member Ryan Gillum and are based out of West Liberty. They play bluegrass with their own style including original material and are currently working on a recording project that will be out summer of 2023.

We hope you will join us at Years of Farming for an afternoon of awesome bluegrass music. It is a terrific opportunity to see this caliber of artists in our area. If you are not familiar with any of our bands, whether a feature band or an opening band, check their websites and/or YouTube for some of their music and history and you will want to attend! Keep checking our website www.yearsoffarming.com for updates on our schedule. For more information, tickets or to tag (reserve) seats, you can contact Paula Hinton at 606-748-0798 or [email protected].