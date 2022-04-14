Maysville Community and Technical College, in partnership with AppHarvest and Edgewater Recovery, recently hosted a ceremony to award graduates enrolled in substance use disorder recovery programs with Farming Now training certificates following their completion of the Adult AgTech Education Program.

The program is based at the Rowan Campus of MCTC and provides hands-on AgTech education in a high-tech, hydroponic container farm made from a retrofitted shipping container located at Rowan County Senior High School.

“At AppHarvest, we’re feeding the future from the heart of Appalachia through innovative, community-led initiatives like the Farming Now certificate and AgTech Education Program,” said AppHarvest Vice President of Community Outreach Amy Samples. “Through this program, graduates join us in the cause to modernize agriculture and supply more fresh, nutritious fruits and vegetables to Eastern Kentucky and beyond.”

Farming Now students learn about the hydroponic growing cycle and harvesting lettuce using cutting-edge technology. The Farming Now training certificate the students received upon completing the program is intended to help prepare them for careers in AgTech, one of the nation’s fastest-growing industries.

“Programs like this are important for people in recovery,” said Farming Now graduate Sharee Hill. “I’ve never seen a place like AppHarvest, where someone like me can go and get a second chance and be given the confidence where they can get a job… we also made some pretty good salsa!,” Hill said with a smile.

Samples closed the ceremony by reminding the graduates that the company has faith in the participants’ future and they have shown a lot of grit to complete the program.“Faith + Grit” is a core value at AppHarvest.

Participants who complete the program are guaranteed the opportunity to interview for positions at AppHarvest’s flagship 2.76 million square foot facility in Morehead, Ky.