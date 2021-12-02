Gifford named Honorary Community Volunteer at MCTC

John Gifford was presented an honorary Certificate of Recognition from Maysville Community and Technical College Interim President Russ Ward as an Honorary Community Volunteer on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Gifford was also treated to a tour of the Maysville Campus by Nursing Instructor Dr. Rhonda Sims who also organized the event.

“We appreciate John and the work he does as a community volunteer,” said Sims. “He is welcome to visit us on campus anytime.”

In addition to working on his family’s farm, John enjoys volunteering at the May’s Lick Volunteer Fire Department where his father serves as chief.

On hand for the ceremony were Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill, Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill, Jon Craig of Southern States along with several faculty and staff of MCTC.

John resides in May’s Lick and is the son of Jason and Missy Gifford.

