Making it nice

December 2, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Sweeter than a tin of Christmas cookies, kindergarten students from Straub Elementary School came downtown to help decorate the tree at Second Street Mall. The Maysville Public Works Department is also on the nice list as they gave the little elves treats to thank them for all their hard work.

