Gray named Robertson sheriff

Robertson County Judge-Executive Stephanie Holbrook swears Terry Gray into office as Robertson County sheriff.

MOUNT OLIVET — There’s a new sheriff in Robertson County who is an old hand at law enforcement.

Sheriff Terry Gray took office on Oct. 1, following the retirement of former Sheriff Mark Sutton, according to Robertson County Judge-Executive Stephanie Holbrook.

Gray is retired from Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park where he served as a park ranger for several years, she said.

Sutton announced his retirement to fiscal court last month and he left office on Sept. 30. He cited “personal reasons,” for his resignation in a letter to fiscal court, Holbrook said.

Sutton first took office in the fall of 2013, appointed by then Judge-Executive Billy Allison to replace the retiring longtime Sheriff Randy Insko, she said. Sutton was then elected by the voters of Robertson County for several more terms, she said.

Gray will fill the remainder of Sutton’s term and the office should appear on the ballot in the 2022 election cycle.

