COVID concerns dominate city commission

With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the area and state, Maysville City Commission agreed Thursday to once again close its meetings to public participation.

Earlier this summer, commissioners reopened meetings after closing them to the public after the initial outbreak of the coronavirus. But the most recent uptick prompted them to reexamine that decision and to once again limit the number of participants.

Residents who have business to present before commissioners can still be placed on the agenda and attend the meetings, waiting outside until they are called in, City Manager Matt Wallingford explained. City commission meetings will continue to be broadcast over the city’s youtube channel and via Zoom, he said.

The pause on public participation is effective immediately and encompasses all other city boards and commissions, officials said.

In another COVID-related item, commissioners approved a COVID leave policy that would give employees up to 10 days of paid sick leave if they are diagnosed with COVID. Under the policy, the employee would have to provide proof of the diagnosis.

The policy was in place earlier but expired on May 31. Because of the resurgence of the virus, the policy was reinstated and will be effective until Oct. 31.

Commissioners also approved a plan to provide an incentive of two days of paid leave for employees who are vaccinated and provide proof.

Wallingford said some cities have been impacted so much by employees with COVID that they have been forced to close down operations.

“We can’t let that happen,” he said.

The policy is retroactive to Aug. 1.

Commissioner Victor McKay also suggested that employees who are not vaccinated by required to take a COVID test on a weekly basis. Wallingford said his only concern is the costs of testing. McKay said he would look into the possibility of acquiring some tests from the state for that purpose.

Also Thursday, commissioners heard an update on utility projects underway from Projects Manager David Hord, including the Columbia Gas gas line project, water line replacement project, and a sewer project expected to begin in September.

In other business, commissioners:

— Heard from Wallingford on a new recycling program that will place six recycling bins in each of two locations — near the Forest Avenue Police Station and the Public Works building. The costs to the city to have the bins emptied monthly will be $1,000, he said.

Concerns on trash being dumped in the bins were discussed but both locations are monitored by cameras, commissioners learned and city works will check periodically and remove any trash that is visible.

— Heard from Police Chief Jared Muse concerning complaints about violations of the noise ordinance. Muse and Planning and Zoning Administrator George Larger suggested the ordinance be simplified to be less confusing.

— Approved the appointment of Marla Toncray to the Convention and Visitors Bureau Board as the representative of the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center.

— Approved an order adopting the Mason County Emergency Management Plan.