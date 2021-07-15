Tourism rolls out new bicycle program

What could be more inviting than a walk around historic Maysville on a warm afternoon?

Maysville’s Tourism Director Lacey Holleran hopes a bike ride around town may be equally inviting to visitors.

Thanks to the generosity of some involved citizens, Maysville Tourism will soon be able to offer bicycles for rent to help visitors explore the historic city from a different perspective, Holleran said.

“The Tourism office is happy to announce that we will soon be offering limited complimentary bike rentals to help our visitors further explore downtown Maysville,” she said.

The bikes came as a donation from a very active local couple, Holleran said. Earlier this week, volunteers were busy adding to them with baskets donated by Maysville’s own Wald Manufacturing.

“I love the bike addition to tourism and can’t wait to have them available,” Holleran said.

The bicycles will be available as part of a loaner program through the Maysville-Mason County Tourism office with information and reservations available at the Cox Building at 2 East Third Street, she said.

”We will take reservations and walk-ins,” Holleran said.

While the number of bikes available to begin the program is limited, Holleran hopes it is just the start of something that will grow..

“Currently, we only have three adult bikes, but plan to expand that if the program goes well. We are hoping to have everything ready to launch the program in August,” she said.

Holleran said her office is working on some necessary liability releases, once that is all squared away, the program will be ready to launch …or roll might be more appropriate.