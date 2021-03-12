MCTC plans for open campuses this fall

The administration at Maysville Community and Technical College plans to open its campuses for in-person classes for Fall 2021, officials said Thursday.
Like many other colleges and universities, MCTC transitioned to remote learning and hybrid instruction models for its classes in the spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But recent breakthroughs with the COVID vaccine and a downward trend in new virus cases has the college seeing a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.
“If things continue to move as they have in recent weeks, we see no reason why we can’t provide a normal fall schedule to our students,” says MCTC Interim President Russ Ward. “I commend our MCTC community in making the necessary adjustments to keep our campuses safe. To-date MCTC has had zero reported transmissions of the virus on our campuses.”
Ward concluded by mentioning if the college sees a large spike in new cases or new policies and mandates are passed down from the CDC or state level the college will respond accordingly.
“Many of the technology platforms we’ve adopted throughout the pandemic are here to stay,” said MCTC Provost and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Thomas Ware. “2020 reminded us just how important it is to provide flexible options for our students.”
Employees, students and visitors to MCTC can expect to follow all CDC, state and local COVID-19 guidelines when visiting MCTC facilities.
Student’s wishing to remain remote will also still have options available. Live streams of classes, expanded online offerings and rotating labs for hands-on training are still in the college’s fall plan.