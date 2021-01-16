Culvert bridges closed or restricted following inspections

FLEMINGSBURG — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will close two culvert bridges in Fleming and Mason counties after an engineering analysis found issues with the structures, officials said Thursday.
Until repairs are made, the structures will remain closed to all traffic for the public’s safety.
In Fleming County, the bridge on Kentucky 681 (Buchanan Road) about a mile north of the Kentucky 681-Kentucky 32 intersection at Cowan (milepoint 1.9) was closed by day’s end Friday, according to information from KYTC District 9 spokesperson Allen Blair. Signs and barricades have been posted.
For destinations north of the bridge, all traffic should detour using Kentucky 32, Kentucky 165, US 68 and local county roads to reconnect to Buchanan Road.
In Mason County, the affected bridge is located on Oak Woods Road (County Road 1119) near the intersection of Kentucky 1234 (Orangeburg Road).
Mason County officials are coordinating its closure and detour, but traffic can use Kentucky 1234, Kentucky 597, and Kentucky 3313 to reroute, Blair said.
Following a statewide load-rating analysis of select steel culverts, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet bridge preservation engineers determined the closures were necessary due to deterioration and insufficient supporting material.
The Transportation Cabinet will work to restore the bridges as soon as possible.
In Lewis County, the cabinet has reduced the weight limit at a low-water crossing on Simmons Road (County Road 1250) over Cabin Creek to 3 tons as a public safety precaution following an engineering analysis, Blair said.
The crossing is located on Simmons Road just south of Ray Lane near the road’s intersection with Ribolt Epworth Road.
During a statewide load-rating analysis of select steel culverts, Transportation Cabinet bridge preservation engineers determined the reduced weight limit was necessary due to deterioration and insufficient supporting material.
The 3-ton weight limit will remain in effect until repairs are made.