Darwin was right

Robert Roe

You would think over the natural passage of time that human events would weed out certain people. You know, those who flout the conventions of polite society, thumbing their noses at the rules which make civilizations civil.

Yet there is a certain subset of people, an ilk if I may be so bold, who are apparently harder to get rid of than a blood starved tick on a fat dog. Read on and see if you recognize these folks:

The Heckler. How, in the age of instant communication, does a dinosaur like the Heckler survive? Sure, an audience full of people paid good money to hear your half-drunk knuckleheaded slurry attempt at humor directed at their favorite stand-up act on the stage. After all, the comic is present solely to warm up the crowd for your killer material. Keep it up, King of Comedy.

Grocery Aisle Math Failure. It is tragic enough not being able to master your ABCs. The only thing worse is flunking your 123s. How else do you explain your presence in the “10 items or less” aisle at the store with enough food to feed a third world nation?

No, why would the father making an emergency run for a single package of diapers mind standing behind you while the harried cashier gets yet another price check? And don’t forget the coupons! Waiting behind you is the only time poor Dad has to catch up on Soap Opera Digest.

Check Writing Person. A woefully endangered but sadly not extinct species, CWP forgets between visits to the market that when you purchase stuff and pay by check, said paper instrument must contain the name of the store, the date, the amount being drawn from your account, and the signature … all of which could be filled out beforehand except for the amount. Yet like the signing of the Declaration of Independence, you like your check writing to be a grand affair, full of pomp and circumstance with lots of witnesses. Like the line of people cooling their heels behind you, waiting to get their pack of gum.

Left Lane Driver Guy. A frequent topic of discussion by Yours Truly, Left Lane Driver Guy creeps below the speed limit in the lane which is supposed to be reserved for drivers who might like to go a little faster. I understand, you think you are taxiing down the runway at Reagan International Airport in a Boeing 737 Max, and you need every inch of space to turn from Historic Washington to Clark’s Run Road. Godspeed, Sully. The wind is at your back.

Movie Talker. After all, studios invested millions of dollars and audiences plunked down their hard-earned money to hear you and your bestie rave about the latest TikTok. The film’s dialogue serves as the personal soundtrack to your life, the sound of “shush” from agitated patrons are applause to your narcissistic blather.

I am sure there are more out there, lurking, waiting to inconvenience you at every turn. Stay brave, Gentle Reader. Stay Brave.

