State seeing decrease as local COVID numbers rise

Earlier this week, Gov. Andy Beshear heralded some positive signs in Kentucky’s fight against the coronavirus: Daily, week-over-week positive cases fell by 1,000 Tuesday and the commonwealth surpassed more than 3 million COVID-19 tests administered.

“We have built in the last nine months a system that provides over 350 testing locations, that has now done more than 3 million tests in a state that 4.4 million people,” he said.

In Mason County, however, the number of cases continued on the upswing, with 736 total cases reported Wednesday by the Buffalo Trace District Health Department. Of those cases, 234 are active. There have been 16 deaths attributed to the disease in Mason County, with many of them coming from an outbreak at the Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility which has been admitting COVID-19 positive patients for the last several weeks, according to information from state officials.

The latest information from the state’s COVID-19 data shows 74 active cases among residents at MNRF and 49 among staff.

Officials with BTDHD said Monday that at least nine deaths of Mason County residents can be traced back to the facility.

Also Wednesday, Robertson County reported 112 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 17 currently active and three deaths attributed to the virus.

Numbers reported Wednesday by Fleming County show 517 cases with 43 of those currently active and five deaths.

In Bracken County, there have been a total of 214 cases since the beginning of the pandemic with six new cases and 43 currently active. The county has counted three COVID-19 related deaths.

Lewis County had not issued a new report by late Wednesday afternoon but on Tuesday said it has had a total of 730 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 140 currently active. The county has also seen 22 deaths related to the disease, many of them from an outbreak at a nursing facility over the summer.

In Ohio, Adams County is reporting 989 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 45 new and 13 deaths while Brown County, is showing 1,497 confirmed cases, 82 of those new with seven deaths.

With area counties listed as Red Zone counties by the state, officials have made the following recommendations:

Employers allow employees to work from home when possible.

Non-critical government offices to operate virtually.

Reduce in-person shopping; order online or curbside pickup.

Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars.

Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandate and other guidelines.

Reschedule, postpone or cancel public and private events.

Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.

Avoid non-essential activities outside of your home.

Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including 10steps to defeat COVID-19