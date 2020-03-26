Changes on the way for newspaper

-

Dear Readers,

Thank you for your continued support of our newspaper as we walk together down a path none of us have traveled before. I’m sure we can all agree that life changes in the blink of an eye, and right now we are all, together, experiencing unimaginable changes in our day-to-day lives.

For example, like so many, we’ve closed our offices to walk-in traffic and asked our customers to drop payments in our drop-box or contact us by telephone or email as a safety measure for both our employees and those who frequent our business. We appreciate your willingness to accept these temporary changes and we assure you that the moment that can change, it will.

It was a difficult decision to make, and one of many we must implement in the coming days to remain viable in these unusual times.

Like a number of our friends and neighbors who operate or work for small businesses, we have been impacted by the Covid-19 virus with a loss of revenue due to government mandated closures, and just like our local restaurant owners, salons, movie theaters and other small businesses, we are being forced to review how we provide news to you, our valued readers, and make necessary adjustments so that when this passes – AND IT WILL PASS – we will still be able to offer our community the local news and information they’ve come to expect in our newspaper.

To help offset the revenue losses we are experiencing due to Covid-19, we will only publish a printed edition on Wednesdays and Saturdays during this pandemic; however we will continue to publish in a digital format on Monday, Thursday and Friday, providing you the same five days of news that you currently expect from us.

I cannot stress enough that this is only a tentative measure. We fully expect to return to publishing a printed newspaper five days a week once this unprecedented situation is past us.

The new publication schedule will begin on Monday, March 30th.

To our subscribers, we are asking that you make sure your digital subscription is activated because once we cease publishing those three printed editions, you will have access to the latest news and information without any interruption. If you haven’t activated your access to the digital format, please call our offices at 606.564.9091 extension 1243 and speak with Susan Gilbert who’ll gladly get you set up.

If you don’t have access to the internet and cannot access our digital version, please call Susan and set up a temporary hold on your account until we’ve returned to normal.

And, if you are used to picking up a copy of the paper from one of the racks or retailers on the days that we will be fully digital, we would like to encourage you to try our E-Edition. We can get you set up to have access today by calling 606.564.9091 or by going to maysville-online.com/subscribe.

While we hate having to take these steps, we believe it is necessary in order for us to navigate these financial times and come out on the other side ready to print five days a week again. We remain committed to this community and our readers and intend to bring you the same local news and information that you have come to count on from us. That will never change.

Should you have questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me at [email protected] or you can call me directly at 606.564.9091 extension 1291.

Please continue to support all of our local businesses, getting take-out from our restaurants, tipping wait staff and subscribing to and supporting this newspaper which has been a part of our community for more than 150 years.

It is more important than ever that we take care of our own. And we know when the going is tough, we stand up and stand with those who have remained loyal to us through the years. It is what makes this community so special and it is what will help us get through these most unusual times.

Please continue to pray for our community, our healthcare workers, our businesses, our citizens, our nation, our world and us, at The Ledger Independent. We will get through this and, with God’s help, we will all come back stronger and more viable than ever before. Stay safe! #TeamMaysville #TeamKentucky

