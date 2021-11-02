Brooksville great Cummins dies

October 30, 2021
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, October 30
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The United Rentals 200, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
6 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
BOXING
10 p.m.
SHO — Championship Boxing: Jamal James vs. Russian Radzhab Butaev (Welterweights), Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Texas at Baylor
ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh
BTN — Rutgers at Illinois
CBSSN — Bowling Green at Buffalo
ESPN — Iowa at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Tulane
ESPNU — Texas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette
FOX — Michigan at Michigan St.
3 p.m.
FS1 — Washington St. at Arizona St.
SECN — Missouri at Vanderbilt
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas Tech at Oklahoma
BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern
CBS — Georgia vs. Florida, Jacksonville, Fla.
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion
ESPN — Florida St. at Clemson
ESPN2 — Purdue at Nebraska
ESPNU — TCU at Kansas St.
FOX — Colorado at Oregon
4 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest
FS2 — Wyoming at San Jose St.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at Colorado St.
ESPN — Mississippi at Auburn
ESPN2 — SMU at Houston
ESPNU — Arizona at Southern Cal
FS1 — Kansas at Oklahoma St.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California
SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Penn St. at Ohio St.
ACCN — Louisville at NC State
NBC — North Carolina at Notre Dame
10 p.m.
ESPN — UCLA at Utah
10:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia at BYU
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Fresno St. at San Diego St.
ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Alabama St. (Taped)
FS1 — Washington at Stanford
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota
CURLING
1 p.m.
NBCSN — Winter Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles, Semifinals, Elvereth, Minn.
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.
NBC — ISU: Grand Prix, Vancouver, B.C.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 4
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Philadelphia
NHL HOCKEY
1:30 p.m.
NHLN — NY Islanders at Nashville
7 p.m.
NHLN — Winnipeg at San Jose
RUGBY
11 p.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Leicester at Northampton (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City
10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester City
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Liverpool
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Semifinals
Sunday, October 31
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)
10 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)
BOWLING
5 p.m.
CBSSN — PWBA: Tour Championship, Reno, Nev.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Maryland
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Oregon St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round
3 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. at Purdue, Quarterfinal
PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal
4:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round
6 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round
8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Wisconsin at Purdue
SECN — Georgia at Alabama
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — West Virginia at Iowa St.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Washington at UCLA
CURLING
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Winter Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles, Finals, Elvereth, Minn.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 5
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Utah at Milwaukee
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Cincinnati at NY Jets
FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, San Francisco at Chicago, Philadelphia at Detroit, LA Rams at Houston
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at LA Chargers, Jacksonville at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Denver, Tampa Bay at New Orleans
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at Minnesota
NHL HOCKEY
9 p.m.
NHLN — NY Rangers at Seattle
RUGBY
11 p.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Saracens at Harlequins (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Norwich City
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Salernitana
ESPN — MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Louisville FC at NJ/NY Gotham FC
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Finals
5:30 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: France vs. Canada, Belarus vs. Belgium, Czech Rep. vs. Germany, Spain vs. Slovakia
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: France vs. Canada, Belarus vs. Belgium, Czech Rep. vs. Germany, Spain vs. Slovakia