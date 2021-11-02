Kentucky AP High School Football Polls

LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pikeville (9) 9-2 106 1
2. Raceland – 9-1 95 3
3. Russellville (2) 9-1 91 4
4. Lou. Ky. Country Day – 8-2 69 2
5. Bishop Brossart – 10-0 53 7
6. Sayre – 8-2 52 T9
7. Hazard – 7-4 43 T9
8. Newport Central Catholic – 7-3 31 6
9. Bethlehem – 8-2 30 5
10. Lou. Holy Cross – 8-3 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 9. Paintsville 7. Eminence 1.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lex. Christian (10) 10-0 109 1
2. Beechwood (1) 10-0 100 2
3. Middlesboro – 10-0 84 3
4. Mayfield – 9-1 76 4
5. Murray – 7-2 62 6
6. Caldwell Co. – 7-3 50 7
7. Danville – 7-4 29 9
8. Green Co. – 9-1 28 8
9. West Carter – 7-3 25 5
10. Owensboro Catholic – 5-5 23 10
Others receiving votes: Metcalfe Co. 11. Walton-Verona 8.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Christian Academy (8) 9-1 107 1
2. Bardstown (3) 10-0 101 2
3. Glasgow – 9-1 86 3
4. Union Co. – 9-1 75 4
5. Mercer Co. – 8-2 66 5
6. Bell Co. – 8-2 50 6
7. East Carter – 8-3 27 T10
8. Taylor Co. – 8-2 26 Y10
(tie) Ashland Blazer – 6-4 26 9
10. Belfry – 4-6 21 7
Others receiving votes: Lawrence Co. 10. Russell 8. Adair Co. 2.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Boyle Co. (6) 9-1 105 2
2. Corbin (5) 10-0 104 1
3. Johnson Central – 8-2 87 3
4. Lex. Catholic – 8-2 77 4
5. Franklin Co. – 7-3 66 5
6. Lou. Central – 6-4 54 6
7. Spencer Co. – 7-3 33 8
8. Holmes – 8-2 27 10
9. Logan Co. – 7-3 15 9
10. Letcher County Central – 6-3 13 7
Others receiving votes: Hopkinsville 9. Rowan Co. 9. Bourbon Co. 6.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. South Warren (7) 9-1 105 2
2. Woodford Co. (3) 10-0 89 4
3. Owensboro – 9-1 87 3
4. Frederick Douglass – 9-1 86 1
5. Southwestern (1) 9-1 70 5
6. Cov. Catholic – 7-3 54 6
7. Graves Co. – 8-2 43 7
8. Cooper – 7-3 20 8
9. Collins – 7-3 14 T9
(tie) Scott Co. – 7-3 14 T9
Others receiving votes: Great Crossing 7. Highlands 6. Bowling Green 5. Pulaski Co. 3. South Oldham 2.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Male (11) 9-0 110 1
2. Lou. St. Xavier – 9-1 99 2
3. Lex. Bryan Station – 9-1 77 4
4. Daviess Co. – 9-1 65 6
5. Lou. Trinity – 3-7 63 5
6. Lou. DuPont Manual – 7-3 61 3
7. Lou. Ballard – 7-3 48 8
8. Ryle – 7-3 36 7
9. Oldham Co. – 8-2 19 NR
10. Madison Central – 7-3 17 9
Others receiving votes: Bullitt East 6. Dixie Heights 3. Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 1.
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: KPG Football; The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset.