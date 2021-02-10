Prep Schedule

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fleming County at Bath County, 7:30 p.m.

Campbell County at Bracken County, 8 p.m.

Nicholas County at Augusta, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bourbon County at Mason County, 7:30 p.m.

Covington Latin at Bracken County, 6 p.m.

Nicholas County at Lewis County, 7:30 p.m.

Lloyd Memorial at Augusta, 7:30 p.m.

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Manchester at Southeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Ripley at Clark-Montessori, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fairfield at Peebles, 7:30 p.m.

