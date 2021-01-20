Prep Schedule

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ashland Blazer at Lewis County, 7:30 p.m.

Russell at Augusta, 7:30 p.m.

St. Patrick at Felicity-Franklin (OH), 6:30 p.m.

Bracken County at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bracken County at Bellevue, 7:30 p.m.

St. Patrick at Ludlow, 6 p.m.

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ripley at Eastern Brown, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Washington Courthouse at Peebles, 7:30 p.m.

Georgetown at East Clinton, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Brown at North Adams, 7:30 p.m.

