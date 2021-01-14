Prep Schedule

THURSDAY, JANUARY 15

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bracken County at Raceland, 7:30 p.m.

Russell at St. Patrick, 6:30 p.m.

10th Region All “A” Championship

Robertson County at Bishop Brossart, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bourbon County at Fleming County, 7:30 p.m.

Bracken County at Sayre, 7:30 p.m.

10th Region All “A” Championship

Augusta at Bishop Brossart, 6 p.m.

OHIO

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Adams at Manchester, 7:30 p.m.

Ripley at Peebles, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel-Tate at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

