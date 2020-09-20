HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Henderson, Decker finish 1-2

Lady Royals win second straight Invitational

It was another first place finish for the Mason County girls’ cross country team and another top spot for Layla Henderson.

The Lady Royals won their second straight Invitational to start the cross country season, winning the Boyd County Invitational on Saturday.

Henderson won the shortened race at 3,100 meters in a time of 12:22, winning her second consecutive race. Paige Decker finished right behind her in second with a time of 12:26. The Lady Royals ended with their top five runners in the top 16, scoring 38 points and finishing 16 points ahead of Boyd County.

Following Henderson and Decker was Alyssa Bisotti in 10th at 13:20, Hayden Faris in 14th at 13:43 and Elizabeth Lavinder in 16th at 13:47.

Other Lady Royal runners include Rachel Payne (14:42) in 27th, Alexis Decker (14:46) in 29th, Kendra Shoemaker (14:48) in 30th and Hadley Maher (18:36) in 57th.

They’ll look to make it three in a row next weekend when they run at the Bourbon County Invitational on Saturday.

ROYALS 5TH

Mason County’s boys team finished fifth at the Boyd County Invitational with 148 points, led by Carson Adams’ 14th place finish.

Adams ran a time of 11:38. Following him for Mason County was Tyler Thompson (12:14) 29th, Cole Wright (12:22) 35th, Peyton Ullery (12:41) 41st and Andrew Morgan (14:13) 64th.

They’ll head to the Rowan County Invitational next weekend in Morehead.

Boyd County finished first with 26 points, the race won by the Lions’ JB Terrill in a time of 10:48.

MELLENKAMP RUNS AT DOUBLE S

St. Patrick sophomore Hadley Mellenkamp ran at the Double S Stampede in Scott County Saturday and finished 26th out of 59 runners with a time of 25:44 in the 5k.

St. Patrick will also run at Bourbon County next weekend.

TEAM STANDINGS AT BOYD COUNTY INVITATIONAL

GIRLS

RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS

1. Mason County — 38

2. Boyd County — 54

3. Rowan County — 68

4. Ashland Blazer — 117

5. East Carter — 133

6. Morgan County — 135

7. Pikeville — 173

BOYS

RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS

1. Boyd County — 26

2. Rowan County — 69

3. Ashland Blazer — 93

4. Pikeville — 129

5. Mason County — 148

6. East Carter — 172

7. East Ridge — 176

8. Morgan County — 208

9. Pike County Central — 218

10. Symmes Valley — 234

