MAYSVILLE — Thomas I. “Tommy” Owens, Jr., 81, of Maysville, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Owens retired from EPT-Browning’s in 2003 after 42 years of service.

He was a member of Happy Hollow Church, a graduate of Maysville High School, an avid fan of sports, a former baseball coach of the knothole league, loved his family and worked his family farm in Bracken County.

Tommy was born in Maysville, on Nov. 22, 1940, the son of the late Thomas I. Owens, Sr. and Alice Dunaway McElfresh.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy Burden Owens; three sons, Mike Owens (Rita) of Maysville, David Owens (Tanja) of Clarksville, Ind., and Tom Owens of Maysville; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Alton McElfresh; and his sister, Elizabeth McElfresh Davis.

Funeral services for Tommy Owens will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, with Rev. Jerry Boling and Rev. Billy Newton officiating.

Burial will be in the Maysville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Owens, Tom Owens, Ryan Owens, Roger Rayborn and Doug Jones.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from noon until the hour of the service.

