MAYSVILLE — Mildred Mofford Jefferson, 96, of Maysville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Bracken County on March 1, 1925, daughter of the late Squire A. and Lillie Perkins Mofford.

Mrs. Jefferson was a retired Cafeteria Supervisor in the Mason County School System and a member of First Christian Church in Maysville.

Survivors include two sons, William “Tom” Jefferson of Commerce Township, Mich., and Donald (Denise) Jefferson of Louisville; a daughter, Donna Fryman of Flemingsburg; four grandchildren, Nicole Matosky, Phillip Jefferson, Benjamin Fryman and Daniel Fryman; two great-grandchildren, Sawyer Jefferson and Beau Matosky.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas Jefferson whose death occurred in 2012; a sister, Dorothy Insko; and a son-in-law, Tommy Fryman.

Services will be conducted at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory in May’s Lick with Rev. Jeff Sames officiating.

Burial will follow in the Green Acres Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.until 1 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are suggested.

Memorials suggested to Hospice of Hope.

