MAY’S LICK — Linda Dugan, 59 of May’s Lick passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead.

She was born on Feb. 5, 1962, in Maysville, daughter of the late Samuel and Ramona Conley Riggs.

Linda was a devout Christian and loved her family deeply. She put her faith in God and family above all else. Her selfless maternal love and generous spirit will be deeply missed. Linda enjoyed crafting, traveling, crocheting and adored her dogs, Cuddles and Rosie.

She is survived by her husband, Mitchell Dugan; her children, Amy Dugan of Springfield, Lori (Joe) Collins of May’s Lick, Carrie (Stacy) Rice of Flemingsburg, Rebecca Dugan of Flemingsburg and Mitchell Daniel Dugan of May’s Lick; six grandchildren, Matthew Dugan, Abigail Sattler, Jackson Sattler, Asa Dugan, Jayden Dugan and Layton Rice; five brothers, Roy (Tammie) Riggs, Gary Riggs, Freddy Riggs, Johnny (Nora) Riggs and Tommy Riggs; three half-brothers, Timmy Riggs, Tommy Riggs and Tony Riggs; three sisters, Shirley (Jim) Hinton, Anna (Mike) Little and Mary (Ricky) Miller; an aunt, Thelma Kirk; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

All services for Mrs. Dugan are private.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (www.lls.org) (888-557-7177), 301 E. Main Street, Ste 100, Louisville, Ky. 40202.

The Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory of May’s Lick served the family.

Online condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net