MAYS LICK — Erica Nicole Clay, 36, of Maysville passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at her home.

Erica was born in Maysville on April 24, 1985, daughter of Darlene Williams Clay of Maysville and the late James Clay, Sr.

She was a manager of Taco-Bell in Newport.

Survivors other than her mother includes two daughters, Sha Clay and Diamond Clay; and a son Caresse Hill; two grandchildren, Aubrianna Hanley and Jordan Planck Jr., a sister, Stephanie Hernandez; a brother, Eric Clay; nieces and nephews, Ayasmine Clay and Shamiya Hernandez, Josue Clay; several cousins and special friends, Janae, Kala, Crystal, Lavachel, Talia and Kia.

She was preceded by her father; and a brother, James “Boo Boo” Clay, Jr.

Services will be a 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory in May’s Lick.

Burial will be in the May’s Lick Cemetery. V

isitation will be from 11 a.m., until the time of the service at the funeral home. Masks will be required.

