MR. FENNER

ABERDEEN, Ohio — Paul Edwin Fenner, 89, passed away Feb. 18, 2020, at Parkside Nursing and Rehabilitation, Fairfield, Ohio.

He was born in Clermont County, Ohio, Jan. 9, 1931, to the late Edwin Craig and Marie Moyer Fenner.

Paul was the owner and operator of Fenner Motel and the Fenner Amusement Company of Aberdeen for 36 years before retiring in 1989. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict and was also an active member of the Ripley American Legion.

Survivors include a daughter, Rhonda Kuchar of Union; three step-children, Steve (Lorrie) Clos of Wake Forest, N.C., Debi (Ken) Thompson of Milford, Ohio, and Rodney (Tammy) Clos of Lakeland, Fla.; and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Denny Fenner; and a granddaughter, Jodi Fenner.

Graveside services for Paul Fenner will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Charter Oak Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Maysville VFW Simon Kenton Post No. 2734.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.