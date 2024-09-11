The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week.

Some of the “Local Talents/Artisans” that may be featured will include, artists, authors, songwriters and more. The general definition of “artisan” refers to a worker in a skilled trade, according to the Oxford Dictionary.

Please enjoy Day 3 of the series.

Jack Adkins is a self-published author of novels and short stories which take place in fantasy worlds.

Adkins is a native of Elliot County, graduated from Fleming County High School and now lives in Mason County.

According to Adkins, his first taste of enjoyment in writing came to light when he was in the fourth grade at Fox Valley Elementary School in Fleming County.

“The first thing I remember writing was a short story about a boy who changes school and is afraid he won’t fit in,” Adkins recalled. He noted this was in 1985.

Adkins said he has always been interested in the thoughts and feelings of those around him and related it to his writing.

“Writing lets me touch the emotions of my readers and challenge them to engage their imaginations,” he remarked. “Also, I love to make people laugh.”

Adkins stated that writing makes him feel at ease.

“Pouring my heart onto the pages of my stories is very cathartic for me. It’s one of the few ways I can relax,” he explained.

To learn more about Adkins and his work, go to www.authorjackadkins.com or visit his page on Facebook at Author Jack Adkins. He can also be reached through email at [email protected]

Adkins books can be purchased on Amazon.com, he said.

Currently, there are two novels available for purchase. These include The Blood of a Dragon and The Eye of a Dragon. He noted the novels are part of a series.

According to Adkins, The Blood of a Dragon tells the story of a “humorous epic fantasy adventure.”

Both novels can be found by searching the titles online.

Adkins has also written two short stories, The Vustaan Incident and The Dead of Winter. Both stories have free access and can be found at https://dl.bookfunnel.com/8545hqsszc and https://dl.bookfunnel.com/9ln7mhpd6l

If you know of a local artisan, please send their name, talent and contact information to [email protected]