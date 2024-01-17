WEST UNION, Ohio — History was made Monday, Jan. 8 as Commissioners from Adams County appointed Naman Stapleton to the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Stapleton is the first developmentally disabled individual to ever serve as a fully engaged board member in Adams County.

Recently passed House Bill 33 made it law that every county board in Ohio must appoint an individual eligible for and receiving services to serve on the Development Disabilities board by July 1, 2025.

Superintendent Liz Lafferty stated that the Adams County commissioners were very proactive in wanting to go ahead and select someone to be on the board which is evident by the fact that they are a year and a half ahead of schedule.

Two board members were going off the board effective Dec. 31, 2023 so the board felt no need to wait to appoint Stapleton. The retiring members served a combined total of 20 years to the board.

After recognition was given to retiring board members, Naman Stapleton was appointed as board member of the Adams County Board of Development Disabilities.

Following the presentation, a reception was held at The Precinct Cafe to celebrate the historical events.

Naman Stapleton has completed a three hour orientation that discusses funding, how tax dollars are used as well as information about personel and program policies within the board.

Stapleton has already taken part in a board meeting. According to Lafferty, Stapleton was a pro and was already making motions to the board.

“He is a good advocate. He speaks up,” says Lafferty. “He was right on point at the meeting.”

Lafferty explained that Stapleton’s job consists of keeping the board accountable. Stapleton has the ability to be a voice for his peers and make sure no one is left unseen or goes without help.

“Are we lacking as a board? He can tell us. What other services or supports do you need?”

Commissioner Diane Ward swore in Naman Stapleton and Ty Pell to the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities on Wednesday, Jan. 10. Pell was appointed for a four year term by the commissioners to serve as a family member of an individual eligible for and receiving services.

Lafferty speculated that several counties have already elected developmentally disabled individuals to their boards and expressed gratitude for the new change.

Lafferty adds that she hopes the changes will be embraced by the community and that positive changes will continue to be made in the future.