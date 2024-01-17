The Mason County Lady Royals have had an incredibly strong season so far.

Starting off the year winning four of their first five games, and defeating tough opponents like district rivals the Bracken County Lady Bears, the Rowan County Lady Vikings and the Fleming County Lady Panthers in the Kentucky 2A Section 6 championship.

That win allowed the Lady Royals their first ever bid to the Kentucky 2A State Championship tournament, held at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

“I think it’s a great experience, I think it’s amazing that no one thought we could make it here, and we did, and I think it’s amazing that we’ll be back next year.” said Lady Royal, Amirah Reed.

In the quarterfinal round, the young Lady Royals took on the Taylor County Lady Cardinals, a team with a 12-5 record prior to their meeting with Mason County, the best season record so far in the fifth region. Mason County headed into the contest 11-5, placing fifth in the 10th region.

When the two teams took the floor of the Owensboro Sportscenter, they both were laying everything they had on the court. Mason County fell behind in scoring early, heading into the second quarter down eight, with Taylor County leading 15-7. Taylor County’s defense was doing a great job of keeping the Lady Royals on their heels, allowing few shots and several turn-overs.

Taylor County continued to drive up the score in the second quarter, getting out ahead of Mason County 24-8. A run from the Lady Royals with two unanswered threes brought the game to 24-14 midway through the quarter, but four more points scored by the Lady Cardinals allowed Taylor County to pull ahead 28-14 heading into halftime.

“We didn’t start out the way that we needed to start out, and we stepped up the pressure and we got back into it somewhat, and then it just seems like our legs weren’t where we needed them to be. We play six, seven kids and it’s hard.” said Lady Royals head coach, Paula Buser, “They battled, I’m super proud of them, super proud of the effort that they gave on the floor.”

Mason County put up nine more points in the third quarter, to bring their score up to 23. Unfortunately for the Lady Royals, Taylor County continued to drive up the point deficit, by putting up 19 more points of their own, to head into the final minutes of the game leading 47-23.

The Lady Cardinals stayed in control of the contest throughout the games’ final eight minutes, pulling ahead even further for a 61-23 victory over Mason County, eliminating the Lady Royals. While the 2A state tournament didn’t go the way they had hoped, it did give Mason County some valuable experience as they continue to gear up for the upcoming 39th district and 10th region tournaments.

“I think this has been a great experience for us, because they know what it is to compete at a high level, and they know what they need to work on to get better. I think our last seven or eight games we’ve played that’s proven that. It’s just a matter of us going back in the gym and working on those things that we know we need to work on.” said coach Buser, “Our goal is to win the district and be in the finals of the regional tournament, and I think these girls are very capable of doing that.”

Mason County’s next game after they return to Maysville will be on the road, taking on the Bourbon County Lady Colonels tomorrow, January 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Taylor County went on to fall 49-39 to the Franklin-Simpson Lady Wildcats in the semi-finals of the 2A state tournament. The Lady Wildcats then faced off against the Boyd County Lady Lions for the 2A state championship.

LADY ROYALS 29

LADY CARDINALS 61

MASON COUNTY- 7-7-9-6- 29

TAYLOR COUNTY- 15-13-19-14- 61

Scoring

Mason- Reed 9, Hughes 8, Young 5, Buttery 4, Fox 2, Pearson 1.

Taylor- Benningfield 11, Jackson 9, Sprowles 2, Deener 5, Bale 9, Ralkes 5, Hunt 6, Farmer 2, Coghill 4, Bradstreet 3, Vernon 5,

Game Stats

Field Goals: Mason 9, Taylor 17

3-Pointers: Mason 5, Taylor 5

Free Throws: Mason 6/14, Taylor 22/32

Fouls: Mason 21, Taylor 20

Records: Mason 11-6, Taylor 13-5