During his 90th birthday celebration, Nick Clooney was informed that a portion of Commerce Street would be renamed in his honor.

More than 100 people showed up for Clooney’s birthday celebration that was held at Caproni’s Restaurant in Maysville on Saturday. During the event, the Maysville mayor and city commissioners were in attendance to commemorate the day.

The event began at 5:30 p.m. with guests walking a red carpet to enter the building. At 7 p.m., dinner was served, followed by a cake presentation and video messages.

Around 9 p.m., Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill and the commissioners unveiled the new street sign for Clooney to see. She told him and guests which street would have the new name.

“You’ve always been such an ambassador for Kentucky and for Maysville,” she said. “The thing that we love about you is that you always care about people, you are always interested and you listen. We see that every time we see you and we love that.”

According to Cotterill, Commerce Street was chosen because Clooney resided in that area of Maysville.

“We wanted to do something for you and with some help from George (Clooney) and Jerry Lundergan, it is our honor to present this to you,” she said. “The upper part of Commerce Street from Second Street to the flood wall will forever be known as Nick Clooney Way.”

Cotterill also read a proclamation naming Jan. 13 as Nick Clooney Day.

Part of the proclamation said, “Whereas Nick has never forgotten Maysville and has taken pride in his childhood roots and maintained many lifelong friendships along the way, and whereas Jan. 13, 2024, will be Nick’s 90th birthday, be it proclaimed by the City of Maysville that Jan. 13, 2024, will be celebrated as Nick Clooney in the City of Maysville.”

“Thank you,” he said. “The only thing I want to say tonight about all of this…it’s a shockingly wonderful thing that has happened here tonight for me and my family. It has been stunning what the people have done and all the work they have done. More than the work, the brilliance they have shown in how they put it together. My only talent was being able to be smart enough to get close to and stay with brilliant, wonderful, warm, stunning people. Since I’m around all of these wonderful people, naturally it rubbed off and stayed for a while. I have the best friends.”

Nick’s son, George Clooney, who was in attendance at the party, honored his father with a toast.

“I was thinking about what was said on that video about the game you would play about how you would say something to one person and they would say it to the next and how it wouldn’t resemble anything of the first person,” he said. “I think the funny thing is that if you said Pop’s name to the first person in the doorway and it worked its way all through this room, I think nothing would change. It would all still be integrity, class and humor.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also spoke about Nick Clooney’s character and announced an acclimation in Clooney’s honor.

“He has guided us, taught us a few things and has always fought for this state. He has always been proud of where he’s from,” Beshear said. “Being out there, introducing us to a world that didn’t know us at a time, in a world of crazy politics, I’d like to think he’s back some pretty good gubernatorial candidates. Tonight, we want to specifically honor him with an acclimation in honor of his service to the Commonwealth on his 90th birthday.”