FLEMINGSBURG – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recently announced an investment of $2.6 million that was awarded to Fleming County for the repair of two covered bridges.

Allen Blair of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District Nine stated, “Two iconic bridges will be restored thanks to a nearly $2.6 million state investment to preserve historic covered bridges in Fleming County known to tourists as the ‘Covered Bridge Capital of Kentucky.”

He continued, “The bridges are among a dozen covered bridges still standing in the state. Work is underway using a specialized contractor.”

The two covered bridges that investments will go towards for repair were built and constructed in the 1860s and some original pieces still remain on the bridges today and will be at most importance of saving them through the repair process.

“The covered bridges Grange City and Ringos Mill date to the 1860s, the era of horse- and mule-drawn wagon travel. They will undergo repairs designed to protect them for future generations while saving as many of their original timbers as possible,” Blair remarked.

There are currently three covered bridges in Fleming County with the third one being the Goddard covered bridge, which was just recently restored.

With the remaining covered bridges now being restored, it means all three covered bridges in Fleming will be fully restored and protected.

In the entire state, there were once over 400 covered bridges built and standing. As of today, there are only around a dozen that are still standing.

Blair stated that, “Most of the originals were destroyed by fire or flooding or simply were allowed to deteriorate.”

KYTC Secretary Jim Gray explained about the investment.

“This Administration’s investment to protect these historic marvels of wooden engineering ensures Kentuckians can experience them now and well into the future,” he said. “We’re confident that we have the team and the funding in place to ensure that happens.”

Arnold Graton, a covered bridge specialist who has repaired several bridges in the state, will be in charge of the repairs to be done. He is officially labeled as being “handled” by Arnold M. Graton Associates Inc.

Blair further explained the process of how Graton restores the bridges by stating that, “Graton’s company uses old-time techniques and hand tools as well as cranes and other modern equipment to restore covered bridges to their historic condition while adding support to safeguard them against future decay or damage.”

Work has already begun at the Grange City covered bridge beginning this month with the heavier construction work beginning in January 2024 and will take “approximately” two years to complete both covered bridges.

“Preliminary work began earlier this month at Grange City. Construction will ramp up in January and will continue over the next two years at both bridges with repairs to flooring, siding, roofs, and structural beams of each bridge as well as renovations of the stone abutments supporting them,” Blair reiterated.

While the bridges are being restored, they will be taken off of their abutments and will be replaced back once the restoration process is completed.

Blair said both bridges will be moved off their abutments to permit a full-scale historic restoration, including the use of their “existing timbers to the extent possible.”

The abutments will be restored and the bridges will be replaced in their original locations, he added.

The Grange City bridge went through a near collapse two years ago after Fox Creek was flooded, according to KYTC. The organization brought in Graton to assist in keeping the bridge stabilized.

This prompted the important discussion of getting funding to restore the bridge.

Blair remarked that, “As plans progressed at Grange City, the Transportation Cabinet was also able to fulfill a decades-old promise to Fleming County by allocating funds to restore the aging Ringos Mill Covered Bridge nearby.”

Both Grange City and Ringos Mill will be two more covered bridges that the KYTC has worked to get funding and restore over the last 18 years.

“And it might not be the last. Engineers began discussions recently with the covered bridge authority, local officials, and community members in Mason County on plans to restore the Dover Covered Bridge,” Blair suggested.

He continued, “That bridge the oldest covered bridge in Kentucky was also damaged by floods but has since been stabilized.”

To describe both covered bridges Blair stated that, “The Grange City Covered Bridge, located in the Grange City community along Kentucky 111 south of Hillsboro, is an 86-foot-long Multiple Kingpost truss design built between 1865 and 1870. The bridge was closed to traffic in 1968 and placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976.”

Blair described the Ringos Mill covered bridge by stating that, “Ringos Mill Covered Bridge, built around 1867 to 1869, was also closed to traffic and added to the Nationsl Register in 1976. It spans Fox Creek adjacent to KY 158 just east of Hillsboro. It’s also 86 feel long and features a similar truss design to Grange City.”

Durin the time of construction and repair both bridges will be closed along with the areas around the bridges as well being closed to the public.