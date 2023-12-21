GEORGETOWN, Ohio – A shooting occurred south of Russellville, OH. on Saturday Dec. 16 around the area of Bradley Drive and State Route 125.

According to Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis “On Dec. 16, 2023, at approximately 1:36 a.m., the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male subject who had been shot in the foot in the vicinity of Bradley Drive and State Route 125 south of Russellville, Ohio.”

Once the report was made and the deputies were dispatched and arrived to the scene they were able to locate and speak to the victim of the altercation Cody Henderson.

“Deputies arrived on scene and located the Victim, Cody Henderson, who advised that he had been involved in an altercation with the Suspect Bruce Haddix,” Ellis said.

Deputies learned that the suspect Haddix is the father of Hendersons’ girlfriend and that the altercation between Haddix and Henderson allegedly started over what is described as a disagreement over parts for a bike.

“Mr. Haddix is the father of Mr. Henderson’s girlfriend. The Altercation ensued over a disagreement over dirt bike parts” Sheriff Ellis said.

According to Ellis, before the rounds of gunfire were allegedly fired the altercation allegedly started with a physical fight that led outside of Haddixs’ home.

Ellis said, “The initial altercation began with a physical fight when Mr. Haddix secured a 9mm handgun and chased Mr. Henderson to his vehicle which was parked outside of Mr. Haddix’s residence.”

Once the altercation led outside of Haddix’s home Ellis describes that Haddix allegedly fired at Henderson striking the vehicle owned by Henderson and that from there Henderson allegedly left the scene.

“Mr. Haddix fired multiple rounds at Mr. Henderson, striking the vehicle, Mr. Henderson fled from the scene on foot” Ellis states.

From that point forward the Brown County Sheriff’s Office made a decision to request help from the Brown County Tactical Response Team so they would be able to apprehend Haddix because he allegedly would not exit his home.

Ellis further stated,“The Brown County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Brown County Combined Tactical Response Team to apprehend Mr. Haddix who was determined to be inside his residence.”

According to Ellis, contact was made with Haddix and the Tactical Response Team was able to take him into custody without any issues.

“The hostage negotiator made contact with Mr. Haddix and was able to convince him to exit his house where he was taken into custody by tactical team members without incident at approximately 4:15 a.m.,” Ellis said.

As of today Haddix is being held at the Brown County Jail and has been charged with felonious assault that is currently pending and according to Ellis additional charges filed is possible through investigation.

Ellis stated, “Bruce Haddix is currently being held in the Brown County Jail with a charge of felonious assault pending against him. The investigation into this incident is continuing and additional charges are anticipated to be filed against Mr. Haddix.”

According to Ellis the Sheriff’s Office was assisted by different agencies.

“The Brown County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Brown County Combined Tactical Response Team for their assistance in the successful apprehension of Mr. Haddix,” he said.