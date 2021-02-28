Heavy rain closes roads

River expected to rise

The Ohio River level is expected to rise to 50.1 feet by Thursday, March 4.

Heavy rainfall left several area roads under water on Sunday.

Throughout the day, Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill announced several roads, including Brandywine, Old Halfhill and Millcreek roads were closed due to high water.

According to the National Weather Service on Sunday, the Ohio River level was 37.6 feet. It is expected to rise to 50.1 feet by Thursday, March 4.

The flood stage is considered to be 50 feet, according to the NWS.

The Licking River, however, is expected to rise to 35.5 feet by March 1.

The rain was expected to continue through Monday night, but slack off on Tuesday afternoon with a slight chance of rain again on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, the weather was expected to be sunny with a high near 52.

McNeill said he is continuing to monitor the weather in the county.

“The recent weather events in Mason County, both the snow and ice storm and this weekend’s rain and flooding, only highlight the allied emergency/infrastructure system already in place for Maysville and Mason County,” he said. “Emergency Management Director (Clay) Buser and Roads Director Brown are two of the best in the state. I’ve been incredibly thankful we have such an outstanding team in place, who not only communicate with me, but also City officials in such a seamless manner. We’ll continue to have work to complete after these rains pass however we’ll continue to do that as a cohesive city and county team.”

