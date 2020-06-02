New case reported in Bracken

Protesters and police joined forces Monday to send a peaceful and unified message to not only the African American community but the community at large — police brutality and racism is unacceptable in Maysville.

The march was organized by Michayl Fletcher, a Maysville native who now lives in Lexington, in response to the Memorial Day death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

The march began in the parking lot near the Maysville Police Substation in the East End at about 6 p.m.. Marchers then made their way to Bethel Baptist Church.

More than 200 people marched through Forest Avenue carrying signs that read, “If you are not outraged, you are not paying attention,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Love not Hate,” “I can’t breathe,” and many others.

One person yelled, “What’s his name?” with the crowd responding “George Floyd.” She asked “What’s her name?” with the crowd responding “Breonna Taylor.” Other chants included “black lives matter” and “no justice, no peace.”

About halfway through the walk, a water station was set up at one of the intersections. Several people stopped for a moment to grab a bottle before continuing on. Members of the Maysville Fire Department stood at the intersect watching as the marchers moved through the area.

Before the march began, and while still in the parking lot near the precinct, Rev. Terence Taylor addressed the crowd.

“Your support tonight, your coming out, no matter you color or age, means there is still hope for us and we still have a future and opportunity to get better. Before the healing begins, we have to acknowledge the wrongs and the injuries and hurt we have caused. When we do that, we can begin the process of restoring and healing and recovering. What we would like to be able to do is take the advantage we have with our leaders and police officers. This is not a sprint, it is a lifelong turn and responsibility it takes from each and every one of us to serve and make our community a better place. That starts with us loving and supporting and serving each and every one of our neighbors.”

Krishna Jones, from Maysville, held a sign that said “Justice for George Floyd.”

“I have younger brothers,” she said. “I have a dad and a cousin and I want to protest for their rights. We want justice for George Floyd.”

Abby Caudill, also from Maysville, carried the sign that said, “If you are not outraged, you are not paying attention.”

“Inequality and injustice of the system brought me down here,” she said. “I feel like it’s my duty to stand up and speak about it. If you’re not outraged by the treatment of African Americas by law enforcement, by anybody, you are not engaged in our community.”

Once the marchers made it to Bethel Baptist, Fletcher addressed the crowd.

“When I first put this together, I never imagined the turnout would be this good,” he said. “This is on you guys and it’s up to us as a community to stick together. Everybody has a job and when we do it together, we do it successfully. I need you all to remember one thing, none of us is better than all of us. Thank you all for showing up.”

Fletcher said the turnout was overwhelming.

“It brought tears to my eyes,” he said. “I never imagined this. The crazy thing is that this was in a span of two days.”

Among marchers were several police officers including Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse and Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs.

Boggs said it was the promise that the march would make a peaceful statement against police brutality and not against police in general that prompted he and Muse to join in the event.

Boggs said he told Fletcher “Let’s do this the right way and we’ll be right there with you.”

Muse concurred.

“Our intent is as long as it is peaceful, we will walk with them,” he said before the march.

Muse said his biggest concern was in the unknown factors of how many would attend and if they would be local or people from outside the area.

The police chief said he knows that protests generally start off peacefully but sometimes don’t stay that way. However, he said, “I don’t expect that from Maysville.”

Boggs said he condemns what the now ex-police officer did in Minneapolis.

“If you don’t see something wrong, then you don’t need to be wearing a badge,” Boggs said.

However, he said the protests which have devolved into riots are taking from Floyd’s death.

“They are not keeping his memory alive by looting and violence.” Boggs said.

“I want people to know I’m against what happened to Mr. Floyd; I’m against police brutality; and I’m against rioting,” the sheriff said.

Muse said earlier a drone would serve as an eye-in-the-sky, keeping tabs on the crowd, and that officers would be staged throughout the route to keep things calm.

While there may have been issues in the past between police and the community Muse said he doesn’t see that as a big issue now.

“For the most part, we’re a pretty tight-knit community,” he said.