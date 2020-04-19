Close in spirit

Christy Howell-Hoots, The Ledger Independent
Local state representative candidates, William Lawrence, Rob Conn and Craig Miller donated money to Crosspoint Community Church for community meals recently. They are pictured with Crosspoint Pastor Chad Current.

