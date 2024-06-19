Last weekend I needed to make a side for an event. An easy situation for some, this was quite a conundrum for me. I love sides! Especially summertime sides, served cold or at room temperature.

I can make a meal out of salty potato chips covered in slaw, potato salad, beans, cucumbers and onions; the list could go on and on.

Nan-Nan, my grandmother, always had dishes in the fridge ready to pull out at a moment’s notice for a quick snack or a sit down lunch. This is probably why sometimes when I’m out to eat, I love ordering the veggie plate. A variety of four or five different veggie or salad scoops, this is one of my favorite simple filling meals. You may waddle afterwards, but nothing like you would from a lot of heavier bites.

I finally narrowed down my ideas for the event to coleslaw or potato salad. Now you may be wondering why coleslaw and not just slaw? I love cabbage. The main difference between coleslaw and slaw is that the raw, chopped veggies in coleslaw are primarily cabbage (napa, red, savoy, bok choy). Slaw without the cole usually has shredded broccoli, carrots, jicama, anything that isn’t cabbage.

The cabbage is just so crunchy, refreshing. And even more importantly, simple and quick but yummy.

But then I thought about the potato salad. The creamy mustard flavor of quick potato salad is loved by everyone. And if you use new potatoes, you don’t even have to peel them before you boil them in preparation for the salad.

Finally I knew what I had to do. The two were going to become one.

Today I am thrilled to share my favorite new summertime recipe, potato coleslaw. I know after making it just once, you are going to make it again. I’m already preparing to make it again this weekend.

I just love when classic recipes can translate into something new, approachable, and fun. This is a recipe I’m really excited about. When we get excited about the food we make it gets everyone at our table even happier to be there.

Give today’s summertime potato coleslaw recipe a try. The best part, you can make it the day ahead and the cabbage is still crunchy!

Good luck and enjoy!

Potato Coleslaw

4 cups green cabbage, shredded cabbage

2 tsp Kosher salt

2 pounds new potatoes, don’t peel, quartered into ¾ inch pieces. (Yukon Gold are my favorite.)

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup sour cream

3 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 Tbsp stone ground mustard

2 Tbsp sugar

1 ½ Tbsp dill, fresh diced or dried

½ tsp celery seeds

3 celery ribs, diced

3 scallions, thinly sliced

1 carrot, peeled and shredded (½ cup)

1 cup parsley, diced

Boil potatoes, cooking thoroughly. After the potatoes are finished cooking, allow them to drain (sit in colander) for 5-10 minutes. While potatoes are cooking, cut up any ingredients that still need to be broken down.

To save time, cabbage and carrot may be put through a food processor with the slicing disk. They may also be sliced up by hand, crosswise, so that they are about ⅛ inch thick.

While potatoes cool, whisk all other ingredients together. Add vegetables, mixing thoroughly. Add potatoes and toss coating over everything.

After the ingredients are thoroughly mixed, cover and chill for at least 2 hours. The great thing about this recipe is it is even better after it has been set for about 24 hours. It’s a win-win situation ahead.

To serve, garnish with parsley or scallion. Serve at room temperature or chilled.