“Whoever conceals their sins does not prosper, but the one who confesses and renounces them finds mercy.” Proverbs 28:13

After signing surgery consent forms, it gets one thinking. Of course, one thinks about the procedures to come, and the etymology of medical terms, and the recovery to follow, but one might also consider how even something intimidating like surgery may hold spiritual relevance.

Some surgeries have names that end with the suffix “-ectomy” which means the surgical removal of something. A surgery with this sort of name means the body needs help to remove something harmful.

A patient might go for years without realizing there is something harmful within. One day, though, symptoms will become impossible to ignore, and the prospect of surgery becomes imminent. Surgery ensues, and recovery and healing result.

The Bible says that all have sinned. There is no one who is perfect (except for Jesus), which means a sin-ectomy, or the removal of sin, becomes necessary for all at some point or another. One might have a glaringly clear understanding of the issue on hand, but more likely sin has crept into the inner recesses of the soul quietly. It’s only when it’s manifested itself in unmistakable ways that the process of the sin-ectomy is then pursued.

Surgery is intimidating. No one likes the idea of being in pain or being vulnerable- depending on others, but sometimes it’s the only option for healing. The process of removing sin can be intimidating as well because it requires humility, contrition, and the sometimes lengthy road to restoration.

Both surgery and the admission and turning from sin are hard to face, but both are necessary. Sometimes if a surgery is ignored serious physical health complications can result. It may be a choice of fixing one issue to avoid numerous others. Sin if left unrepentant has a much higher price. If one allows sin to grow and fester, it spreads, corrupts, and ruins all facets of a life. Sin running rampant gives birth to more sin. The final and most devastating result of unrenounced sin is separation from a holy God, a loving Creator.

God is the ultimate healer. He uses medical doctors to be His hands sometimes. But all healing comes from Him. He might use a friend, a spouse, a neighbor, or a pastor to help one turn from the clutches of sin, but true deliverance is granted through Christ, the righteous King.

A good patient learns all she can about the procedure, how to prepare, recover, and prevent future ailments. A Good Christ-follower is much the same. A surgeon uses scalpels and various other tools to cut or burn out the harmful elements. God uses His Word which is sharper than a double-edged sword able to separate bone and marrow, and he uses the fires of affliction to burn out impurities.

“If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.” 1 John 1:9