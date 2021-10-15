PSST-Can You Keep A Secret?

As I watched actor and “Star Trek” icon William Shatner reach the stars aboard the Blue Origin rocket New Shepherd Thursday, I thought about the countless people who were inspired to take up a career in aeronautics by the cast of that groundbreaking program.
Long before this week, Trek’s influence stretched beyond the confines of the Starship Enterprise. Yet there are still people who believe man has not gone to space, let alone walked on the moon. That’s right, Campers, we today are going to look at conspiracy theories.
The belief that the moon landing was filmed on a Hollywood sound stage is just the tip of the iceberg. The lack of stars in the sky and misaligned shadows are all these seekers of the truth need as their proof.
Those folks are not to be confused with the ones who believe the moon doesn’t even exist. Their explanation is that the moon is merely a projection. This group must be diametrically opposed to those who believe Apollo 17 was not the last moon mission. They believe there was an Apollo 18 which was hushed up because of the tragic ending to the mission – the astronauts had a run-in with aliens.
We do not need to look to the stars for our conspiracies, though. There are plenty here on Earth to go around. Unless you are a Flat Earther, in which case you do not believe in a circular planet. To them the world is not an orb, but a stationary slab in space. If they want to believe in something flat and stationary, come see me any Saturday afternoon.
Since scientists detailed their findings about the Earth’s core a few years back, some have taken their conclusions to mean that the planet is hollow. Which would be welcome news to the Morlocks, the Mole People, and anyone else who had a subterranean upbringing in film and literature.
The theories circling our beverage consumption gained a new bogeyman when New Coke was released. No longer did the paranoid among us have to focus solely on the insidious effects of fluoride in our water. Follow the logic on this one: the Coca-Cola Company, on purpose, released an inferior formula called New Coke in order to either drive up prices of Original Coke or to reintroduce the original taste with inferior ingredients.
The company’s President summed it up nicely, when he said, “The truth is, we’re not that dumb, and we’re not that smart.” Mic drop. Conspiracy or not, truer words were never spoken.
Here are some conspiracy quick takes: The government killed JFK. More specifically, the CIA. COVID-19 was engineered by the media. Given the press’s penchant for generating breathless coverage of non-events, the step into creating one’s own news would seem to be a short one.
Thanks to the CERN super-atom smasher, Earth has been sucked into a black hole. The world ended in 2012, we haven’t just realized it yet. The Denver International Airport is Illuminati headquarters. True or not, it is definitely home to some of the world’s most depressing artwork.
Zombies can rise from the dead. Well, I’ll concede that the dead come back to life every election cycle to flood the voter rolls.
And finally, many people believe that man-made global warming is a hoax perpetuated by governments and businesses to make money and gain more control over people. Preaching to the choir on that one.
As always, it seems that one man’s logic is another man’s lunacy. The only difference is how deep down the rabbit hole one wants to go.