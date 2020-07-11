No wrong turn at Blue Licks park

Constructed from stones and logs, this shelter at Blue Licks Battlefied State Resort Park provides a lot of character.
The miniature golf course at Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park includes several holes inspired by pioneer structures.
The Licking River Trail is one of many at Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park.
A remarkably quick turn off of US 68 quickly puts drivers on a tree-lined incline. Past an obelisk monument and a few park buildings, the road bends sharply to the right. Another sharp bend to the left, and you have a choice to make: turn right toward the lodge, the cabins, hiking trails and the Licking River. Or, continue straight to the museum, the shelters, the playground, the miniature golf, the swimming pool, more hiking trails and the campground.
And the beauty about spending time at Blue Licks Battlefied State Resort Park is that there is no wrong choice. The path you take is determined by what you may have in mind that particular day.
Looking to explore history? The museum can provide information regarding the Revolutionary War battle, the Lower Blue Licks Spring that once attracted so many visitors to the area, the discovery of prehistoric animal bones and the history of salt making.
Recreation? Try any or all of the trails, the miniature golf or the playground.
I can’t say that I remember the first time I ever visited the state park near Mt. Olivet. And certainly the many times I’ve returned are too numerous to count. As are the memories.
As a child, I felt the less-than-a-half-hour drive to the park took oh, so long. But once introduced to the captivating novelty of the dirt paths that disappeared into the woods, my impatience was soon forgotten.
With each step, our surroundings looked the same. Trees in every direction. And although I trusted that the adults leading the way knew what they were doing, my mind still entertained thoughts of uncertainty: what if we get lost? Really! What if we get lost? What if the path disappears and we can’t find our way back out? What if we have to live in these woods forever?
Through the years, I’d return to the park with our sons and their classmates and teachers. A turn through the museum, some time spent on the playground and sack lunches eaten under the shelter. The act of herding together 30-plus six-year-olds for a photo on the museum steps. Fun times.
Our family, too, has collected many memories there. Miniature golf challenges usually only revisited by the winners. Contested by the losers. Hiking excursions that netted unexpected encounters with long-lost family members. Wiffle-ball games under a blazing sun. Family reunions.
But mostly, we often just grab a bite of carryout and head that way for a change of scenery. And once we start up the winding path through the park, someone inevitably begins to ask, “Remember the time we came here, and …?”
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog, Tales from the Trip, which is also on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)