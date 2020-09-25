Pig Out BBQ Festival begins Friday

Sept. 27-28 is the weekend you want to be in downtown Maysville.

The 16th annual Pig Out BBQ festival gets underway at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 through 10 p.m. with the band Burning Rome from Southern Ohio performing from 7-10 p.m. Stop by after work on Friday, there will be a variety of food to eat from vendors. The 5K run/2 mile walk with starts 7 p.m.

In addition to fantastic food, Pig Out has become known for the great entertainment that it provides each year.

On Saturday, everything gets going at noon when the pit master’s booths will be open and ready for business, so bring the family and be prepared to stay for a while. There are many other vendor booths to visit and do some shopping or buy some delicious treats. There will be great entertainment for the kids with Backyard Carnival, they will have their inflatable’s set up on McDonald Parkway and Sutton Street.

They will be selling bracelets for these activities, which will let the kids play as many times as they desire.

Competition barbecue winners will be announced at 6 p.m.

Saturday from 3-6 p.m., music by Disclaimer wil lbe featured and Saturday evening the band Generation X from Cincinnati, will be performing from 7-10 p.m.

We are pleased to announce that KidCare will be sponsoring the hayride again this year, which will be free throughout the event.

All proceeds from this event go to the Shriner’s Transportation Fund. Any donation given is tax deductible.