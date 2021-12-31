SAR Hosts Christmas Dinner

December 31, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent community-news 0

The George Mason Chapter Sons of the American Revolution held its annual Christmas dinner at deSha’s in Maysville on Dec. 20, 2021.

President Mark Humphries welcomed SAR members and guests from the Limestone Chapter DAR and Limestone Society C.A.R. Attendees enjoyed a meal and fellowship.

For the program activities, Mark Humphries challenged members with an American history quiz. Limestone Chapter Regent Dena Green prepared a challenge quiz with a Commemorative Events theme around the special anniversaries being observed this year for the Boston Massacre (250 years), Santa Fe Trail (200 years), and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (100 years). Prize winners for the quiz challenges included David Cartmell, Mark Humphries, Eric Eads, Charlotte Allison, and Dena Green.

The SAR, DAR, and C.A.R. are lineage societies that base their membership on individuals who can prove that they are descended from someone who gave military, civilian, or patriotic service to the American cause during the American Revolution. For more information on how to join, contact Dena Green by emailing [email protected]. The next joint meeting for the groups will be their President’s Day Dinner on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Maysville Country Club.

Trending Recipes