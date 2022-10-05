Augusta, Kentucky — Elementary literacy nonprofit Future Forward is excited to begin serving students and families in Augusta, Kentucky.

Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, Future Forward is a proven reading intervention serving children in elementary schools across the United States.

Future Forward combines one-on-one tutoring and intensive family engagement to help struggling early elementary-age children develop the necessary reading and literacy skills to keep up with their peers.

An external evaluation team from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has previously found that the Future Forward program model was proven to be highly effective at improving reading achievement (six-times more likely to reach benchmarks) and increasing school attendance (27 percent) by integrating one-on-one tutoring and family engagement.

The program meets the “strong evidence definitions” laid out by the Every Student Succeeds Act, is included in the Department of Education’s “What Works Clearinghouse,” and received the highest possible rating from the Department of Education’s Institute of Education Sciences,”.

Serving thousands of children and families, Future Forward helps meet the substantial demand for a cost-effective literacy intervention that has a proven effect serving struggling readers. Districts and schools interested in learning how to bring this program to their students and families are welcome to reach out and invite the Future Forward team to meet with their communities.

Future Forward is funded by the Education Innovation and Research Program, designed to generate and validate solutions to persistent educational challenges and to support the expansion of effective solutions to serve substantially larger numbers of students. The EIR Program, established under section 4611 of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, as amended by Every Student Succeeds Act, provides funding to create, develop, implement, or replicate, entrepreneurial, evidence-based, field-initiated innovations to improve student achievement and attainment for high-need students and rigorously evaluate such innovations.

Future Forward is a LLC subsidiary of Education Analytics, a nonprofit organization working across the country to solve challenges faced by school districts and others with real and actionable solutions. EA uses data to help make better decisions on policies and programs that lead to school and student success. EA’s analytics and Future Forward’s direct service model both work to improve educational outcomes for all students.