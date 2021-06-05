Mason County property transfers

June 5, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Mark A. Adams and Tammy M. Adams to Sonia L. Jones, 220 Limestone Street, $63,600.

Lena E. Harmon to Gerald Thomas King, 930 East Second Street, $7,500.

Sharon D. Litton and Shannon A. Litton to Charles Whitney Wamsley II, 377 Bon Haven Road, $199,000.

Michael E. Barnes and Denise M. Barnes to Jacob Mast and Juanita Mast, 4348 Lowell Road, $21,000.

Soleil N. Corde to Thomas J. Henderson, Lot Mason County, $4,000.

Gary L. Gray and Janice Gray to Rebecca A. Hall, 838 Jersey Ridge Road, $89,900.

Perry Poe and Karin Poe to Marvin Toller and Patricia Toller, 41157 Old Highway 62, $37,000.

Marvin Toller and Patricia Toller to Nathan Clifford and Chasity Clifford, 41157 Old Highway 62, $39,000.

Terry Joe Poe to Richard T. Poe and Diane L. Poe, 432 West Third Street, $7,000.

Steve J. Ross, Annette Ross and Ann J. Biddle to Lawrence Development and Rental Properties LLC, 117 Prospect Street, $16,000.

Shelby Habermehl, Shelby Osborne and Caleb Habermehl to Mickey Rudolph Parsons and Sarah Parsons, 3966 Kentucky Highway 435, $145,000.

Anthony Dane Grierson and Dane Grierson to Marcella Wright, 13.001 Acres Southwest Side of Dixon Pike, $110,000.

Harry Allison and Shirley Allison to Wesley Colton Allison, 41050 Kentucky 596 Germantown, $25,000.

Gregory M. Bone and Shawnie Bone to Vincent Workman and Angela Wells Workman, 4409 Kentucky 596, $15,000.

Robert Bradford and Ashley Bradford to Luke Hoffman and Kari Hoffman, 3031 Jacobs Lane, $249,900.

George Lewis Hampton and Paula Mae Hampton Wilson to George D. Hampton, 4035 Pumpelly Lane, no monetary consideration.

