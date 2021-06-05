HOW YOU SEE IT

June 02, 2021
June 1, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Bruce R. Crooker, 31, third-degree criminal trespassing, guilty $50 fine plus court costs.
Quenten M. Greene, 19, failure to maintain insurance guilty six-month diversion, disregarding traffic control device guilty $50 fine, failure to wear seat belts guilty $25 fine, operating on suspended/revoked license guilty serve 30 days, conditional discharge.
Brandy Howland, 36, theft by unlawful taking more than $500 dismissed, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, summons on July 7.
Kevin W. Jolley, 55, obstructed vision/windshield dismissed, failure to maintain insurance dismissed.
Millie Jolley, 34, third-degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Millie Jolley, 34, operating on suspended/revoked license, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Millie L. Jolley, 34, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Sylvia Lieb, 72, speeding 20 miles over limit in a school zone, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Jesse Ray Lykins, 55, failure to produce insurance card guilty $50 fine, failure to wear seat belt dismissed.
George W. Mitchell, 42, operating on suspended/revoked license guilty 60 days serve conditional discharge, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof, possession of marijuana, guilty, serve 30 days conditional discharge.
Alisha R. Montgomery, 32, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Wilburn D. Richmond, 49, theft by deception under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Hubert L. Riley, 21, possession of marijuana, guilty, serve 30 days conditional discharge.
Dawayne E. Sartin, 45, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Vernon A. Sinclair, 44, operating on suspended/revoked license dismissed with proof.
Kyle M. Tschaenn, 25, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Kyle M. Tschaenn, 25, speeding 19 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Kyle Mitchell Tschaenn, 25, speeding 15 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Kyle Mitchell Tschaenn, 25, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Malcolm Elliott, 38, theft by unlawful taking under $500, pretrial conference on June 21.
Malcolm L. Elliott, 38, third-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference on June 21.
Logan Earl Gordley, 34, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance cards, failure to notify DOT of address change, pretrial conference on July 7.
Wesley R. Huber, 33, two counts of theft by unlawful taking under $500, pretrial conference on June 16.
Erica Huff, 30, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on July 7.
Jason Wayne Kielman, 42, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, guilty $25 fine, third-degree criminal mischief, guilty 30 days serve conditional discharge.
Cassie M. King, 28, endangering the welfare of a minor, pretrial conference on July 7.
Tanner Keith Lykins, 34, public intoxication of controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Mekenzie McCain, 23, endangering the welfare of a minor, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on June 21.
Charles McHugh, 60, second-degree attempted burglary, pretrial conference on June 16.
Michael Moore, first-degree strangulation dismissed, fourth-degree assault dating violence, pretrial conference on July 7.
Cameron Tyler Muse, 22, possession of open alcohol container in vehicle, two counts of operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, pretrial conference on June 16.
Myrtle Noel, 25, third-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference on June 16.
Leticia Prather, 61, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on July 7.
Jamon T. Turner, 22, speeding 25 miles over limit, no operator license, third-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, trafficking in marijuana more than five pounds, trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces, pretrial conference on June 21.
Benjamin Faul, 43, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, pretrial hearing on June 16.
Sierra Purcell, 27, receiving stolen property under $10,000, tampering with physical evidence, bound to grand jury.
Sierra Purcell, 27, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, both dismissed.
Adam Ritchie, 39, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, leaving scene of accident, bound to grand jury.
Ian Nathaniel Rutherford, 39, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, bound to grand jury.