HOW YOU SEE IT

June 5, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Students, teachers doing a great job

A great story in Wednesday’s paper by Christie Howell was about the students’ ice cream shop, this is the way they get the students involved and doing things. A great job by the instructor, students and all those involved. Keep up the good work and you’ll amount to something.

More work to do

I support the work the commission has done on neglected property. Yes, people should either keep it up or sell it rather than let it become an eyesore. However, why don’t they contact the owners of the building on the corner in east end? This building is the biggest eyesore in town. Couldn’t they ask them to at least paint the building and get rid of all the junk around it? Think about this when you have your next meeting.

Must see TV

There’s an awfully good story on TV that was made from a book, both called “Freedom Writers”. The story is about a bunch of students and their dedicated teacher, educators and parents really should watch or read the story. This story shows that given the right choices and the right chances that anybody can make it in life.

Many unanswered questions

I wonder why the Biden administration has no real interest in finding information on the lab in Wuhan where the virus originated. Can it be many of them have benefited financially from China and don’t want to risk cutting their money off? Could it be China has information on Joe and his son Hunters’ previous dealings that they don’t want revealed? They kiss China’s tail to stay in their good graces, it’s despicable. I would think anyone would want to know where and why this virus was created to make sure it doesn’t happen again. The next virus might wipe out our whole country which is China’s real plan, to wipe us all out. Why is it only Republicans are pushing for answers? Whom are the Democrats protecting?

