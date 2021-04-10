Body of murder victim discovered at residence

Meeting for the first time since the death of Mayor Charles Cotterill last week, Maysville City Commission, with Mayor Pro Tem Victor McKay presiding, began with a moment of silence for the late mayor before getting down to business.

With a fairly short agenda, commissioners first tackled a proposal from last month that would restart a program that allows rental of the city’s trolley.

The trolley, which used to be available for rental, has not been for the past several years because it was part of the city transit system and was required to be used only on a fixed route, City Manager Matt Wallingford told commissioners in March.

Recently, the vehicle was moved from the transit system to Public Works, meaning it can once again be made available for rentals for such events as weddings, reunions, and tours, Wallingford said.

Both Tourism Director Lacey Holleran and Main Street Director Caroline Reece said making the trolley available would boost tourism in Maysville.

Public Works Director Dennis Truesdell also spoke in favor of the proposal and said he would schedule city employees with CDLs to drive the trolley.

Wallingford said he spoke with the city’s insurance carrier who did not foresee any issues as long as a city employee drives the trolley.

Wallingford said he met with officials from Tourism, Main Street and Public Works to set policy guidelines which he in turn presented to commissioners.

Those guidelines would make the trolley available for rental within the five-county Buffalo Trace Area along with Adams and Brown counties in Ohio. A $75 hourly fee, along with a $75 fuel fee and a $250 deposit would be required. A cutoff time of 11 p.m. and a 25 passenger maximum would also be set with no food or drinks other than bottled water allowed on the vehicle.

The policy would require a 30-day notice for rental in order to ensure a driver was available, Wallingford said. He suggested the city may want to consider hiring CDL licensed retirees for the trolley to supplement a shortage of transit drivers.

Any breakdown of the trolley would not be the city’s responsibility, under the proposed policy which could be in place by July 1.

Wallingford agreed to have the policy drafted and placed on the city’s website after commissioners voted unanimously to approve the proposal.

Also, commissioners awarded a contract for the city’s Wall Street sewer project to Frederick and May Construction for $793,500 and a contract for the city’s 2021 audit to Baldwin CPA’s for $39,800, an increase of $700 from last year.

In other business, commissioners:

— Approved a resolution authorizing a Recreational Trails Grant application. Commissioner David Cartmell, who served as chair of the Recreational Trails Authority offered to help secure the grant.

— Agreed to extend the city’s tax deadline to May 17, in line with state and federal deadline extensions.

— Approved a resolution declaring May as National Historic Preservation Month. In connection with the declaration, Cartmell said the historic Cox-Hord House has been sold and renovations are already underway.

— Accepted the donation of condemned property at 24 East Fifth Street.

— Met in closed session to discuss the possible appointment of an individual.

A special meeting has been set for Monday at 10 a.m. to discuss an appointment. The meeting will be held in closed session.