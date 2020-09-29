Girls 12th Region Golf Tournament Team/Individual Scores

MOREHEAD — For the first time since 2015, Mason County is bringing home a boys’ regional golf tournament championship trophy back with them.

The Royals shot 315 as a team on Monday at Eagle Trace Golf Course in Morehead, defeating defending champ Montgomery County by seven strokes and adding to what has been a phenomenal season in tournament play throughout the year.

Faced with windy conditions, it made for scores to be a bit higher then expected, no one finishing at or under par, with just 12 of 61 golfers able to break 80 on the day.

“It was tough. That back nine in the wind was super tough. We hung tough there. I’ve got four juniors and a senior and that’s good to have when you know it’s going to be close. They’ve learned to grind it out on that back nine everywhere we go and that’s what got it done today,” Royals coach Chad Mefford said.

Mason County had three of the 12 under 80 and their depth that flexed its muscles all season proved to be the determining factor once again. Logan Shepherd led the Royals with a 76 and finished in a tie for fourth with Russell’s Gunner Cassity and Montgomery County’s Logan McCormick, the 2019 12th Region champion.

Mason Butler and Kaden Grooms followed Shepherd with 77’s, giving the Royals a solid start and getting an 85 from Zack Ring to close out the five count four scoring, Evan Schumacher shooting a 91 which wasn’t factored in.

“Today wasn’t Evan’s day, but when you have five kids that can all shoot in the 70’s on any given day or any tournament, it gives you a better chance to win. Its been like that all year, everybody throughout the whole year people have stepped up and means so much more when you have five kids that can do that. They’ve worked hard and I’m really proud of them. Happy for the parents and Mason County. Championships aren’t easy. We moved to a different region, knew Montgomery County was always good and to get this thing done means a lot to me and our school and our kids and our families,” Mefford said.

It was a bit of redemption for the Royals, last season being their first in the 12th Region and with a lot of success during the season, were expected to come out on top, but were unable to do so in losing to Montgomery.

With four of five golfers back from last year’s team and a lot of competition to fill the fifth spot, expectations were high for the Royals, hoping to get to the top of the region for the first time in five years, back when they were in the 8th Region.

With a lot of pressure placed on a one day tournament to extend your season, Mason County delivered on Monday.

“Huge relief. Just so proud of them. It’s been a while and we’ve had our close calls, but with the season we’ve had its been a fantastic season. I’m just happy for them,” Mefford said. “We’ve had to deal with some things off the course with Evan’s accident and the death of a grandfather that was a loyal follower of our team. It’s been tough, 2020 has been rough on everybody, but just super proud and it’s a relief to finally get it done and to go as a team is just fantastic.”

The individual winner came as a bit of surprise. With nearly everyone in the clubhouse awaiting the final couple of groups to finish up, it looked as if Greenup County’s Dylan Stutlz was going to be the winner with a two-over-par 74.

But East Carter’s Matthew Tomolonis, who had been dealing with an injury this season and was only able to play in five tourneys, including two at Eagle Trace where he shot in the 80’s, the Raiders’ No. 4 golfer posted a one-over 73 and won the tournament by a stroke over Stultz. Tomolonis sunk a pressure-packed 10-foot par putt on 18 to seal the deal.

“No clue,” Tomolonis referring to the situation at the time of his putt on 18. “After it went in, I didn’t think it was going in at first, then it fell. Then I saw my teammates about to tackle me. They told me after they came out there to celebrate with me.”

After Tomolonis and Stultz, Lewis County’s Logan Liles finished in third with a 75, which will get him back to the state tournament after missing out on qualifying last season. For many, third place would be quite an accomplishment. For Liles, he wanted to bring home the top medalist spot.

“I couldn’t get it going off the tee today. I hit some errant drives, but I thought I made putts when I needed to. I had a couple of par saves that kept things going,” Liles said. “Coming back from last year, I normally play good here so being comfortable helped. With the conditions the way they were and being that one guys that wasn’t able to go (to the state tournament) last year, I have put a lot of work into my game and staying focused. It helped me.”

In fourth was Shepherd, Cassity and McCormick with 76’s, a four-way tie for seventh rounding out the top ten that included Butler, Grooms, Fleming County’s Logan Hughes and Ashland Blazer’s Connor Calhoun with 77’s.

Those scores were good enough to qualify for the state tournament, the next seven best individual golfers not on Mason County qualifying.

Hughes will be making a return trip to state, also participating last season as a sophomore.

It was a bit of a consolation prize for Hughes, who was at one-under-par through 15, but finished six-over on his final three holes, including a quadruple-bogey on 18 to drop into a tie for sixth.

“I absolutely choked this thing,” Hughes said. “It’s just tough. Only thing I can really say is I made it. I was kind of stressed out that I wasn’t going to make it. Now the goal is to make the cut at state since I didn’t make the cut last year.”

Hughes and his Fleming County teammates shot a 339 on the day and finished fourth. Seth Hickerson followed with a 81, Hunter High a 90, Adam Hargett a 91 and Calvin Dehart a 93.

Lewis County shot 418 as a team and finished 10th. After Liles was Avery Sartin with a 85, Nathaniel Sweeney with a 108 and Tristan Gilbert a 150.

Mason County and the seven individuals that qualified will now head to Bowling Green Country Club on October 5 for a practice round with the first round of the 36-hole tourney beginning on October 6.

TEAM SCORING

RANK; SCHOOL; SCORE

1. Mason County — 315

2. Montgomery County — 322

3. East Carter — 330

4. Fleming County — 339

5. Russell — 349

6. Ashland — 356

7. Boyd County — 367

8. Elliott County — 375

9. West Carter — 380

10. Lewis County — 418

11. Rowan County — 421

INDIVIDUAL SCORING

Eagle Trace Golf Course

Par 72

INDIVIDUAL; SCHOOL; SCORE

Matthew Tomolonis, East Carter — 73

Dylan Stultz, Greenup County — 74

Logan Liles, Lewis County — 75

Logan Shepherd, Mason County — 76

Logan McCormick, Montgomery County — 76

Gunner Cassity, Russell — 76

Mason Butler, Mason County — 77

Kaden Grooms, Mason County — 77

Logan Hughes, Fleming County — 77

Connor Calhoun, Ashland Blazer — 77

Clayton Ison, Boyd County — 78

Chandler McCoy, Montgomery County — 78

Titus McGlone, East Carter — 80

Seth Hickerson, Fleming County — 81

Jadon Gordon, Greenup County — 82

Jarrett Stidam, Montgomery County — 83

Price Harris, East Carter — 83

Aaron Adams, Elliott County — 84

Tyson Webb, West Carter — 84

Max Waddell, Russell — 85

Zack Ring, Mason County — 85

Avery Sartin, Lewis County — 85

Alex Nesith, Montgomery County — 85

Boone Gibson, Greenup County — 85

Parker Miller, Ashland Blazer — 86

Trevor Callahan, West Carter — 88

Meier Patrick, Montgomery County — 89

Christian Parker, Rowan County — 89

Hunter High, Fleming County — 90

Alex Deboard, Boyd County — 90

JD Montgomery, Lawrence County — 90

Evan Schumacher, Mason County — 91

Adam Hargett, Fleming County — 91

Caleb Campbell, Ashland Blazer — 92

Carson Adams, Elliott County — 92

Brady Kilburn, Russell — 92

Calvin Dehart, Fleming County — 93

Jacob Baker, Boyd County — 93

Evan Napier, East Carter — 94

Cody Fouts, East Carter — 95

CJ Bertram, Russell — 96

Eli Griffith, Elliott County — 99

Gatlin Griffith, Elliott County — 100

Isaac Campbell, Ashland Blazer — 101

Jacob Claar, Fairview — 101

Kolton Kirk, Russell — 101

Brandon Mays, Morgan County — 103

Braydon DeHart, West Carter — 104

Nathan Webb, West Carter — 104

Tyler Sisler, Boyd County — 106

Nathaniel Sweeney, Lewis County — 108

Grayson Hampton, Morgan County — 108

Xavier Rose, West Carter — 108

Blake Mullen, Rowan County — 108

Connor Cristie, Rowan County — 111

Caden Caskey, Rowan County — 113

Gavin Whitt, Elliott County — 116

Rheyce Deboard, Boyd County — 117

Troy Gardner, Ashland Blazer — 119

Nick Butler, Rowan County — 136

Tristan Gilbert, Lewis County — 150

Brady Blevins, Greenup County — WD

RJ Veach, Greenup County — WD