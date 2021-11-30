MRS. STRAUSBAUGH

November 30, 2021
MAYSVILLE -– Joan Faye Strausbaugh, 74, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Joan was born March 29, 1947, in Mason County to the late Wilson and Thelma Purcell Claypoole.

Survivors include her daughters, Melissa (Darrell) Lynch and Sherry (Jeff) Thompson; seven grandchildren; a brother, John Claypoole; and eight great-grandchildren

Joan is preceded in death by her brothers Charles, Clyde and Bobby Claypoole.

Services for Joan Strausbaugh will be held at 11 a.m., Dec. 2, 2021, at Brell and Son Funeral Home with Pastor George Burns, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow in May’s Lick Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com

