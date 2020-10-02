400 mile yard sale Oct. 2-4

The annual 400-mile Yard Sale will take place Oct. 2-4.
The yard sale typically takes place during the first full weekend in June along U.S 68 in Kentucky. However, due to COVID-19, the yard sale was moved to the first full weekend in October, according to 400mile.com
“A lot of communities and towns are planning their fall festivals, fundraisers, and art and craft fairs around this time. Since it is right before Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, it opens up for shoppers looking for gifts and decorations. Don’t miss out on this one time of year sale,” the website said.
Some of the local yard sale locations are listed on the website. Yard sales will be set up from Maysville to Paducah.
According to the site, everyone is also asked to wear facial coverings when setting up or visiting yard sales.
Mason County resident Billie Lofton said she will be participating in the yard sale this year.
“We will be setting up in a vacant lot,” she said. “We’ll have 10 families with new and used items, patio chairs, clothing and other items.”
According to Lofton, she will be set up Friday through Sunday at 501 Wood Street in Maysville.
Rick Brown said he and his wife, Daphne, operate a food truck called Between the Bun that has been open during the yard sale for the past five years. The truck serves all day breakfast, including fried bologna, egg and cheese sandwich, as well as cheeseburgers, hot dogs, steak sandwiches, pork tenderloins and polish sausage.
“We serve until the last customer rolls through,” he said.
Brown said he also makes sure everything is sanitary for customer safety.
“I have a stainless steel grill that has a marine battery, which operates a hot water tank to keep everything sanitary and clean, just like the health inspector likes it,” he said. “Stop out for some good food while you are bargain hunting. You will come back year after year.”
The food truck will be set up on Friday and Saturday in front of the May’s Lick Community Center at the fire department.
More information about the yard sale can be found on the 400-mile sale page, where sellers are encouraged to share photos of items for sale.
“Just a few things to remind all our sellers about,” a post on the page said. “Please take photos and post them on our photos page on Facebook. Just click on photos and load them into album 2020. Be sure and spray your sale items with disinfectant several times a day for every ones protection.”
According to the page, there are people expected from numerous states including Iowa, Kansas, North Carolina, Texas, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and South Carolina.
“Let’s welcome to Kentucky with our southern hospitality. Thanks so much to everyone who are having a sale, I know its a lot of work but hopefully it will be worth it,” the post said.