“When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” John 8:12

Striking a match seems to be a thing of the past. Nowadays we use lighters or plug-in scent diffusers, so the need for matches is nearly obsolete. Think back to a time of striking a match and watching the flame flicker and glow. The flame in a lighted room is bright, but the light of a single match in a dark room is magnetic nearly captivating. One single match makes a difference in a dark, dark room.

You know those people who love Jesus and they love life and they love people? Those people make me smile because they smile. They make me feel good because they know God is good. They inspire me because they have hope.

You’ve known those people. You’ve been drawn to them too. There is a zest, a spark, a light about them that fills you with warmness as they bid you good morning.

These people stand out in any circle, but they especially stand out against the darkness of the world that we’ve become so accustomed to. The world almost doesn’t know how to handle their joy, their gratitude, their kindness, and their empathy.

The world tries to snuff out their light. They would delight in seeing them go up in smoke because the emotions and the way they process life is completely foreign to them. Disappointments aren’t permanent. Hardships aren’t the end all. Failure is another chance to try. Hurt leaves room for forgiveness and restoration. That doesn’t make sense to someone who doesn’t know grace and mercy firsthand.

These lights, or glowing matches, are symbolic of Jesus-followers. They do life differently because Jesus’ love has changed them. The Holy Spirit creates a way for Jesus-followers to live and process life that is heavenly and very different than the way the world does things.

How beautiful must this picture of burning matches be from God’s perspective? He sees the dark and the light. He sees the battle that rages between good and evil. God sees His children living apart from the world.

How bright is your match burning? Can people tell there is something different about you or are you burning so dimly the world counts you as its own? Are you letting your light shine for Jesus? The light of a match is short-lived indeed. Jesus Himself said we only have a little time to work for His kingdom. Jesus essentially said make each day count, shine brightly.

“You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead, they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others…” Matthew 5:14-16