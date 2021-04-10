Property value’s impacted near solar installations

Dear editor,
Three companies propose building around 600MW (6000 acres) of solar power in Mason and Fleming counties.
Despite solar industry claims to the contrary there is clear evidence of negative property value impact when utility-scale solar installations are placed close to homes. Al-Hamoodah et al. (2018) showed negative property value impact if homes were closer than 500ft, previous land use had been non-industrial and the facility was large. Their results ‘suggested that being located 100ft from a 20MW solar installation would be associated with a $26,252 decline in home value on average.’ 20MW is tiny compared to what’s planned here. Another important final conclusion was that ‘housing density by distance around the proposed facility should help identify the scope of potential impact for any particular facility, with the expectation that greater distance between the facility and the home is likely to see fewer impacts.’ Even allowing for the possibility that not all of these developments are approved, the difference in scale is huge.
Vasundhara et al. 2020 found that homes 528ft from a solar installation were reduced by 7% in value. They also estimated a net loss of 1.66 billion in aggregate housing value in MA and RI. Acciona proposes a 50ft setback from property line, which is matched by the current Mason County model ordinance. Based on the referenced studies, it can be assumed that homes 50ft from a mega solar facility will be negatively impacted much more.
A google earth assessment of the proposed solar installation footprints will be conducted and a comprehensive list of properties within them compiled. Negative property value impacts will be estimated with a realtor, using benchmarks in the cited studies.
The Mason and Fleming County solar ordinance’s should include a property value guarantee similar to the following, ‘Developer shall offer a property value guarantee acceptable to the County that will make solar array neighbors whole financially in the event that proximity to utility-scale solar development is harmful to residential property values. This shall be made available to all property owners within 1 mile of the project boundary.’ I strongly object to solar corporations being allowed to claim that there is no negative impact on property values so they can reap greater profit.
Owen Brown
Maysville