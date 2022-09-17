MAYSVILLE—Maysville welcomed the First Christian Church in 1828. Almost 50 years later the lot where the church building still stands was purchased. The Gothic-style church was built less than a year from the purchase date and included an indoor baptistry. This new-fangled indoor plumbing was a welcome improvement from baptisms previously performed in the chilly waters of the Ohio River. By 1891 the church boasted a congregation of 700 members on the roll. Five short years later these Maysvillians renovated the building and had beautiful stained glass windows installed. It is said at least three of the windows were made using Tiffany stained glass. In 1909 the church heralded the first pipe organ. A community effort was required to raise funds and the Ladies’ Aid Society provided assistance. Maysville was soon able to enjoy organ concerts held in the church.