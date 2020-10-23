Keeping Car Clean Protects Vehicle Investment

October 12, 2020
Mason County District Court
Oct. 12, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Angela D. Blevins, 45, theft by deception cold checks (two counts), checks paid, dismissed.
Angela D. Blevins, 45, no or expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, dismissed with proof.
Steven K.Chambers, 25, DUI first offense, guilty, sentencing per AOC guidelines; leaving the scene of an accident, dismissed; failure to maintain insurance, dismissed.
Daniel S. Cooper, 28, theft by deception, failed to appear, issue summons for Nov. 18.
Stephen D. Danbury, 29, careless driving, improper registration plate, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failed to appear, issue bench warrant.
Kyle Davis Hamilton, 29, theft by unlawful taking, failed to appear, issue summons for Nov. 18.
Nathan Putney, 36, receiving stolen property, no operator’s license, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $500 cash bond.
Latasha N. Riggs, 30, first-degree complicity to burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, failed to appear, issue summons for Nov. 18.
Daniel L. Rowe, 25, speeding 15 mph over limit, $30; no or expired registration plates, dismissed with proof.
Ricky Len Shepherd, 54, DUI first offense, guilty, sentencing per AOC guidelines, court costs.
Courtney N. Townsend, 22, failure to wear seat belt, $25; no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, dismissed with proof.
Ricquan Komiah Young, 29, speeding 24 mph over limit, dismissed; operating on a suspended or revoked license, amended to no operator license in possession, 30 days conditionally discharged.
Rosa L. Brewer, 72, public nuisance through accumulation of rubbish, failed to appear, issue summons for Nov. 18.
Robert Dale Farley II, 49, theft by unlawful taking $500 but under $10,000. third-degree terroristic threatening, failed to appear, issue bench warrant.
Douglas Mowry, receiving stolen property under $10,000, receiving stolen property under $500, pretrial conference Dec. 28.
Ashley Rene Thurman, 35, DUI first offense, pretrial conference Nov. 18.
Angel Verret, 45, no or expired registration plates, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, failure to notify address change to DOT, operating on a suspended or revoked license, pretrial conference Dec. 2.
William J. Blevins, 38, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, receiving stolen property, pretrial conference Oct. 14.
William Joseph Blevins, 38, no or expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, operating on a revoked or suspended license, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference Oct. 14.
Bryan S. Campbell, 28, attempted theft by unlawful taking auto, 120 days, serve 30, credit for time served.
Patrick Dwayne Church, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, bound to grand jury.
Archie Cunningham. 28, second-degree burglary, giving officer false identifying information, second-degree fleeing or evading, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree sexual abuse, bound to grand jury.
Archie W. Cunningham, 28, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference Nov. 23.
Archie William Cunningham IV, 28, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference Nov. 23.
Joshua Demarest, 31, first-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault, no guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing Oct. 19.
Joshua Demarest, 31, no operators license, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference Oct. 19.
Joshua David Demarest, 31, public intoxication on a controlled substance, pretrial conference Oct. 19.
Joshua David Demarest, 31, no operators license, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference Oct. 19.
Jeffrey Ellis, 38, fourth-degree assault, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference Oct. 26.
Jeffrey Ellis, 38, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference Oct. 26.
Cynthia Fleming, 55, first-degree possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, giving officer false identifying information, waived to grand jury.
Cynthia Fleming, 55, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, pretrial conference Nov. 23.
Ray Calvin Hisey II, 44, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, first-degree wanton endangerment of police officer, resisting arrest, first-degree first offense trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana, first offense trafficking in a controlled substance heroin, third-degree first offense trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree first offense trafficking in a controlled substance, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing Oct. 14.
Augustin Perez, 29, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, pretrial conference Dec. 14.
Augustin Perez, 29, fourth-degree assault, second-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree wanton endangerment, waived pretrial hearing.
Augustin Perez, 29, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, pretrial conference Dec. 14.
Zyiha S T Petty, 23, trafficking in marijuana, 360 days conditionally discharged; cultivation of marijuana, 360 days conditionally discharged concurrent.
Thomas Stanton, 47, receiving stolen property under $10,000 (three counts), receiving stolen property under $500, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting, pretrial hearing Oct. 19.
Arista Truesdell, 37, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting under $500, 30 days conditionally discharged, costs.
Ricky A. Tully, 38, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, 45 days conditionally discharged.
Rickey Allen Tully, 38, flagrant non support, waived to grand jury.
Joseph E. Wheeler, 21, fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree wanton endangerment police (six counts), bound to grand jury.